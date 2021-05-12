A 26-year-old man man is accused of exposing himself to a 79-year-old man in the golf shop at Lake Ridge Park on Monday morning.
Officers were called to the park at 12350 Cotton Mill Drive at 10:18 a.m., where the victim said he was approached by an unknown man in the golf shop.
After a brief conversation, the stranger exposed himself to the victim before walking away, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
Officers located the offender nearby.
Antonio Lynnel Williamson, 26, of 11430 Garsdale Place in Lake Ridge, with indecent exposure, Carr said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.