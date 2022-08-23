A Chesterfield man has been charged with murder in the Tuesday afternoon shooting death of the mother of his child in Stafford County.
At 1:49 p.m. deputies were called to a shooting on Crescent Valley Drive in southern Stafford where they found the victim, Aliyah Henderson, 19, with a gunshot wound, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Medics with Stafford County Fire and Rescue confirmed Henderson's death at the scene.
The couple's 1-year-old child and another family member were in the house during the shooting, the release said. Both were not physically injured.
Trevon Vanzant, 21, who has a child in common with Henderson, is accused of shooting her during a dispute. A handgun was recovered at the scene, the sheriff's office said.
Vanzant has been charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the release said. He was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
