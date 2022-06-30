A 22-year-old Georgia man has been charged with rape in a Wednesday attack on a woman at the Red Roof Inn outside Manassas.
Police were called to the hotel at 10610 Automotive Drive just before 1:10 a.m. for a reported sexual assault.
The victim told police she was outside a room at the hotel when an unknown man approached her. After a brief conversation, the man asked to use the victim’s restroom, and the two entered her hotel room, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said in a news release.
While inside the room, the man held the victim down and grabbed her neck before sexually assaulting her, Carr said. He then left the room.
The victim contacted an acquaintance who notified the police. Detectives were able to identify a suspect, who was temporarily staying at the hotel, Carr said.
When they arrived to arrest him, the man "immediately attempted to flee on foot," Carr said. He refused to follow officer’s commands and after a brief struggle, he was taken into custody. The victim was treated at an area hospital.
Police charged Freddie Usiel Miranda, 22, of Willacoochee, Georgia, with rape and obstruction of justice, Carr said.
He was held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail.
