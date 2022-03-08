Police have charged a 24-year-old man with robbing an employee at the Macy’s in Manassas Mall on Friday night before breaking into a house nearby.
The man walked into the Macy’s about 8:15 p.m., and began concealing merchandise. When store security confronted him, the man brandished a knife and threatened the employee before fleeing on foot, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said. Beauty products were reported missing.
A police K-9 searched the area and didn't find the man, but officers were later flagged down by a resident in the 8100 block of Community Drive nearby to report a burglary. While investigating the break-in, officers determined the burglary suspect matched the description of the Macy's suspect, Carr said. With officers still at the scene on Community Drive, the suspect returned and was arrested.
Gerardo Carrasco Martinez, 24, of the 8600 block of Terrace View Court was charged with robbery, burglary and destruction of property, Carr said. He was jailed without bond.
