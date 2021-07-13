A 38-year-old South Riding man has been charged with sexually assaulting a 16-year-old coworker at a Haymarket restaurant.
The incident happened July 6 at the Tacos and Tequila restaurant in Merchant's View Square.
The victim, a 16-year-old girl, reported that a coworker inappropriately touched her while they were both at work, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said. When the victim attempted to separate from the suspect, he grabbed her and prevented her from leaving before sexually assaulting her, Carr said.
The victim got away when another employee intervened. The suspect, Mario Alejandro Perez Escobar, 38, of South Riding was charged July 9 with abduction and aggravated sexual battery, Carr said.
