A 72-year-old Lake Ridge man has been arrested after police say he solicited a 14-year-old boy who was walking home along Cotton Mill Road last week.
The incident happened March 9 at 3:30 p.m. near the intersection with Presidio Way in Lake Ridge, Prince William County Police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
The teen told police he was walking home when a stranger approached and solicited him for sexual acts, Perok said.
The boy got away from the man and continued home, where he reported the incident to a parent who contacted police. No physical contact was made between the victim and the suspect, Perok said.
Officers identified the suspect from a business card he gave the victim during the encounter, Perok said.
On March 10, police charged Fouad Fahim Farag Soliman, 72, of Calendonia Circle in Lake Ridge indecent liberties with a child, Perok said.
