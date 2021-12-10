Police are investigating after a man was shot at and subsequently wrecked his car late Thursday in a Lake Ridge neighborhood.
Police were called to Marquis Place and Knightsbridge Drive at 11:45 p.m. to investigate a shots fired call, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
Officers arrived to find an unoccupied vehicle that struck a tree. While officers were investigating, the driver, a 30-year-old man, arrived back at the scene. He wasn't injured, Carr said.
He told police he was traveling on Knightsbridge Drive when a white SUV started driving behind him. A short time later, gunshots were fired from the SUV.
While attempting to get away, the driver left the roadway and crashed his car while the white SUV continued driving away, Carr said.
During the investigation, officers located a home nearby with damage consistent with being struck by projectiles. Multiple shell casings were also located on the roadway of Knightsbridge Drive, Carr said.
No injuries or additional property damage were reported. At this time there is no suspect description.
