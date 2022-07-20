A 38-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries in a Monday night shooting at the Elevations One Apartments in Woodbridge.
Police were called to the 14300 block of Jeffries Road about 11 p.m. and provided first aid to the man until rescue workers arrived. He was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.
The shooting happened when two groups of individuals got into a fight at the apartment complex and a member of one of the groups brandished a firearm before firing a round, striking the victim, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said in a news release.
Several individuals dispersed as police were contacted, she said.
While investigating, officers learned the suspects fled in a vehicle, which they later found abandoned a short distance away.
A police K-9 and helicopter assistance from Fairfax County police searched the area for the suspects who were not located. No additional injuries or property damage were reported.
"Multiple individuals were on scene and were not cooperative with police. At this time, the incident does not appear to be random," the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.