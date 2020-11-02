A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting early Monday on Hackwood Street in Woodbridge.
Police were called to the 14700 block of Hackwood Street in the Featherstone area around 1 a.m. and found a man suffering a gunshot wound to the upper body.
Officers attempted first aid until rescue workers arrived, police said. The man was flown by helicopter to an area hospital with critical injuries.
Detectives are still trying to determine what led up to the shooting and there are no suspects in custody.
Witnesses to the incident are asked to contact police at 703-792-6500.
The shooting is the fourth incident of gun violence in area since Friday, when an elderly man shot is hospitalized wife and then himself at Spotsylvania Medical Center, killing them both. Early Sunday morning, four people were shot and two died at a Halloween party in Dale City, and later Sunday morning a man killed his wife and then himself in Centreville, police say.
As mentioned yesterday, a now daily occurrence. What a dump, how sad.
