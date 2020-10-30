A man shot in a nightclub parking lot early Friday morning has died, Fairfax County police say.
Officers were called to the Diamond Lounge in the 7200 block of Little River Turnpike at 2:12 a.m. for a shooting and found the victim suffering life-threatening injuries. The man later died at the hospital.
"This is now a homicide investigation," police said. "Preliminary investigation indicates the victim was involved in an altercation with a group of people in the parking lot of the Diamond Lounge when he was shot."
Police remained on the scene late this morning investigating.
