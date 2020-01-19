A 23-year-old Dumfries man has died after being struck by a pickup on U.S. 1 in Triangle on Jan. 15.
Police say the crash happened just before 6 p.m. on Jan. 25 in the area of Quantico Gateway Drive.
A 54-year-old Manassas man driving a 2010 Explorer Sport-Trac was traveling northbound on U.S. 1 just past the intersection when he struck a pedestrian who was no in the designated crosswalk, said Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok.
The driver remained on scene and was not injured.
The pedestrian, identified as 23-year-old Giovanni Crystalgo Caballeros, was taken to an area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries on Jan. 19, Perok said.
Speed, alcohol or drug use were not factors in the collision with the driver of the vehicle.
