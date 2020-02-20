A Madison man died in a wreck in Culpeper County on Wednesday night, according to Virginia State Police.
Allen E. Turner, 55, was driving a 2016 Mini Cooper heading south on James Madison Highway near Madison Road around 7:35 p.m. when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected and struck a 2001 Ford F-150 heading north, VSP spokesperson Sgt. Brent Coffey said.
The Mini Cooper overcorrected again and struck a 2019 Ford F-250, he said. Turner died at the scene.
The Ford F-150 then collided with a power pole. The driver, a 59-year-old Orange resident, is being treated for serious injuries at Novant Health UVA Culpeper Hospital.
The driver of the Ford F-250, a 38-year-old Culpeper resident was uninjured in the crash.
There were 10 traffic fatalities in Culpeper County in 2019, according to preliminary crash data from the state. That's an increase from nine fatalities in 2018.
