A 40-year-old man from The Plains died in a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on U.S. 55 near O’Bannon Road in Fauquier County.
A 2019 Jeep Cherokee was traveling west on U.S. 55 when the driver failed to maneuver a curve, ran off the right side of the roadway and collided with a tree. The Jeep then caught fire.
The driver of the Jeep, John V. Barr, 40, of The Plains, died at the scene, state police said in a news release. Barr was wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.
