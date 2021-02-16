Police are investigating after a woman reported that a man in a car exposed himself as she walked by his car in a Woodbridge parking lot.
The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 11 in the 2000 block of Opitz Boulevard. The victim, a 61-year-old woman, reported she was in the parking lot earlier that morning when a gray sedan pulled up next to her vehicle. A short time later, the victim got out of her car and walked by the unknown male driver and saw him exposing himself and making inappropriate gestures, Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr. The victim did not confront the man and eventually contacted police.
She described the man only as black, about 20 to 30 years old, with short hair and wearing gray sweatpants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.