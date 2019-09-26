Fairfax County police have placed additional charges in the case of a former employee convicted of sexually abusing children at a former in-home daycare in Annandale.
Happy Land Daycare was located in the 6400 block of Holyoke Drive and operated from approximately 1999 to 2012. Elwood Lewis Thomas was employed by the daycare prior to 2012 and lived in the home during that time, police said.
Detectives initially received information that Thomas had unlawful sexual contact with children at the daycare in June 2012. An investigation ensued and he was charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery later that year. Thomas plead guilty and served one year in jail.
In July of this year, detectives learned that three juveniles disclosed they had been sexually assaulted by Thomas between 2006 and 2010 while attending the daycare, Fairfax police said in a news release.
Detectives conducted interviews and examined the available evidence resulting in Thomas being charged with five counts of rape, one count of abduction with the intent to defile and two counts of aggravated sexual battery, the release said.
Thomas is now held without bond at the Fairfax County jail.
Victim specialists from the department's Victim Services Division have been assigned to ensure that the identified victims are receiving appropriate resources and assistance, police said.
Detectives are seeking anyone who has information or may have had inappropriate contact with Thomas to call our Major Crimes Bureau detectives at 703-246-7800.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411.
Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 dollars if their information leads to an arrest.
