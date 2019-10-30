A resident living in the 100 block of St. Andrews Drive, N.E., told Vienna police that, on Oct. 20 between 12:50 and 1 a.m., a man had attempted to enter the resident’s home by pulling on a glass sliding door and telling the homeowner to come outside.
The resident refused and the suspect got belligerent and started to yell profanities, police said.
The suspect left the scene before police arrived, but police located him in the area. During their interaction with the man, police discerned that he was extremely intoxicated, authorities said.
Police arrested the 37-year-old Clifton man and transported him to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with attempted unlawful entry and being drunk in public. He was held on a $2,000 unsecured bond.
