An employee at 7-Eleven, 537 Maple Ave., W., told Vienna police on July 15 at 10:06 p.m. that he had been assaulted by a customer who allegedly spat on him. Officers located the man near Nutley Street and Roland Street, SW.
As an officer was placing the man under arrest, the suspect reportedly became combative. Other officers assisted as the man continued to resist arrest aggressively, police said.
As a female officer was transporting the man to the magistrate’s office, the suspect allegedly exposed his penis to her. Once at the magistrate’s office, the man remained combative and aggressive with the deputies, police said.
Vienna police obtained four warrants and served them on the 32-year-old man of no fixed address. The warrants charged him with assault, obstruction of justice, assault on a police officer and indecent exposure.
