Fairfax County police officers on June 2 at 12:06 a.m. located a man who allegedly had been seen spray-painting graffiti on concrete walls at Leesburg Pike and Spring Hill Road in Tysons.
The man reportedly ran from officers, but police soon took him into custody.
Authorities have charged Benjamin Pugel, 19, of Vienna, with two counts of felony destruction of property and misdemeanor destruction of property.
