A woman was sitting in her car in the 1700 block of Pinnacle Drive in Tysons on July 19 at 11:30 a.m. when a man approached, demanded her property and attempted to open her door, Fairfax County police said.
The man, who did not take anything and left the area, is described as white, in his 30s, with a crew cut and wearing a large backpack.
