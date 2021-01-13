Detectives are investigating after the body of a 61-year-old man was discovered Sunday in a retention pond behind a Dale City shopping center.
Police were called to Cheshire Station Plaza near Minnieville Road and Dale Boulevard at 9:20 p.m. after a family member found the body of Jose Enrique Ascencio of Woodbridge there. The family member told police they hadn't heard from Ascencio in over a day and went to check the pond, which he was known to frequent, said Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr.
While looking in the area, the caller saw a body in the water and contacted police. Members of the police underwater search and rescue team removed the remains. The state medical examiner's office will perform an autopsy to determine cause of death.
Ascencio had not been reported missing, Carr said.
"At this time, there is no threat to the community concerning the death. The investigation continues," Carr said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.