A man staying at the Vienna Wolf Trap Hotel, 430 Maple Ave., W., told Vienna police on Nov. 22 at 4:37 p.m. that he had left his room with the door open for a short time.
When he returned, he found the door was closed and locked with the deadbolt.
The complainant observed an unknown man through the window in his room. After the suspect refused to open the door for responding officers, hotel management came to the room and opened the door.
Police arrested the suspect, a 62-year-old Jacksonville, Fla., man, and transported him to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with unlawful entry.
Authorities held the suspect without bond and ordered him to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.
