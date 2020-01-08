A motorist was driving westbound in the 400 Block of Maple Avenue, E., on Dec. 29 at 6:17 p.m. when he attempted to move into the center turn lane and sideswiped a vehicle that was traveling eastbound, Vienna police said.
The driver moved back into the turn lane and continued to turn south onto Branch Road, S.E., allegedly sideswiping another eastbound vehicle. The driver then fled the scene without stopping, police said.
A Vienna police officer, along with a Fairfax County police officer, went to the driver’s residence. Upon interacting with the driver, police detected signs of impairment and arrested the 61-year-old Vienna-area man.
