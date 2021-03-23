Police are searching for a man who beat and kicked a fellow basketball player at Andrew Leitch Park in Dale City on Sunday night, leaving the victim with serious injuries.
The assault happened at the park at 5301 Dale Blvd. about 10:20 p.m., Prince William County police Master Police Officer Renee Carr said.
The victim, a 19-year-old man, told police that while playing on the basketball courts, one of the players from the opposing team struck and knocked him to the ground.
While on the ground, the suspect struck and kicked the victim multiple times. When the victim’s team mates attempted to intervene, the opposing team prevented them from helping the victim, Carr said.
The parties eventually separated, and the victim went to the hospital where police were contacted. The suspect left the park in a black BMW.
The assailant was black, about 27 to 30 years old, approximately 5’9”, with long dark colored hair. He was last seen wearing a grey long-sleeved shirt, black shorts, and gray and white Jordan shoes.
