On Jan. 2 at 2:17 p.m., police were dispatched to a business in the 3500 block of South Clark Street for a report of a man who had been asked earlier by management to leave the establishment.
According to police, the suspect began acting disorderly inside the business and entered the women’s restroom, where officers located him exposing himself in the sauna.
The suspect – 28-year-old Wayne Hall of the District of Columbia – was arrested and charged with trespassing, indecent exposure, drunk in public and public masturbation.
