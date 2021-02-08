Police are investigating a shooting in Lake Ridge that left a man injured.
The shooting occurred early Monday afternoon in the area of Woodfern Court and Chablis Circle off Antietam Road. Police say a man was taken to an area hospital with injuries that didn't appear to be life threatening.
Expect heavy police presence in the area.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
