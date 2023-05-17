The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing early Wednesday that left a man seriously injured.
At 2:10 a.m., deputies responded to the parking lot of Tipicos Los Amigos restaurant, 46950 Community Plaza, Sterling, for a report of a fight. They arrived to find a man suffering from a stab wound to his abdomen, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
The victim was taken to area hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
The circumstances surrounding the fight and stabbing remain under investigation. The sheriff's office would like to talk to any witnesses. Contact Detective M. Grimsley at 703-777-1021.
