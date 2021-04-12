A 30-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound early Monday morning at the Bayvue Apartments in Woodbridge.
Officers were called to investigate shots fired around 12:35 a.m. in the 1300 block of Bayside Avenue and stopped a car matching the description given by residents, Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr said.
In the car, they found the victim with a gunshot wound. He was flown by helicopter to an area hospital and is expected to recover.
Carr said there was an altercation in the parking lot before shots were fired. Officers found shell casings in the parking lot and an occupied home and three parked cars that had been struck, Carr said.
The incident does not appear to be random, she said. The investigation continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.