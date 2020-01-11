Deputies are investigating a fatal crash early Saturday near Leesburg, according the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.
The victim died at the scene. His name will not been released until the family has been notified.
He was driving eastbound on Harmony Church Road near Peale Lane around 5:10 a.m. when his vehicle entered the opposite lane and into the path of an oncoming vehicle, according to an LCSO news release.
The over driver was treated at a local hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.
The crash remains under investigation by the LCSO Crash Reconstruction Unit.
Anyone who witnessed the crash and who has not already spoken to law enforcement can contact Investigator S. Allen at 703-777-1021.
Overall, wrecks were down in Loudoun County in 2019, but fatalities climbed from 11 in 2018 to 14 last year, according to preliminary state crash data.
