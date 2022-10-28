A 19-year-old man died following a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening in Ashburn.
The wreck happened just before 10 p.m. to the intersection of Gloucester Parkway and Runnymeade Terrace.
The driver, Asad Kaleem of Ashburn, was traveling west on Gloucester Parkway in the left lane when his white 2018 Honda Civic crashed into a pole in the center median, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Kaleem was taken to Inova Loudoun Hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.
No one else was injured in the crash, and at this time it does not appear that alcohol or drugs were a factor, the release said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator M. Lotz of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-777-1021 or Mark.Lotz@loudoun.gov.
