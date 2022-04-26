Police are looking for a man who removed his pants and walked nude around an apartment complex in Woodbridge earlier this month, then returned last week.
The incident happened April 13 when a woman walking her dog saw a man strip off his pants and walk unclothed toward the leasing office on Saxophone Way in the Woodwind Villa Apartments.
The man eventually walked back and retrieved his pants, put them back on headed toward a breezeway.
The man reappeared in the apartment complex on April 22, prompting the woman to notify the property manager who then contacted police.
Video surveillance captured the incident and officers are following up to identify the man, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said in a news release.
