Police are investigating an armed robbery early Tuesday morning at the Exxon service station at 7113 Sudley Road in Manassas.
An employee reported that an unknown man entered the store just after 1 a.m., displayed a firearm and demanded money. The robber took an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing on foot prior to police arriving.
A police K-9 responded to search the area but the robber wasn't found.
The suspect was of unknown race, about 5 feet 8 and 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black ski-style mask on top of a surgical mask, a black hooded sweatshirt, blue/black gloves and black pants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.