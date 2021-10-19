Police are investigating a Sunday night robbery at the Baskin Robbins at 13801 Heathcote Blvd. in Gainesville.
Just before 9.p.m., and employee told police he heard a door open and close several times, and upon checking the front of the business, he was confronted by an unknown man who implied he had a weapon.
During the encounter, the man demanded money from the cash register before fleeing through the front door. A police K-9 searched the area for the man, who was not located. No injuries were reported. An undisclosed amount of money was reported missing.
The robber was Hispanic male, about 5 feet 3 and about 30 years old. He wore a face mask, a tan baseball-style hat, a black hooded sweatshirt with writing on, dark-colored gym-style shorts, and black sneakers.
