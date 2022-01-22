A man with a knife robbed the Citgo service station at 7601 Centreville Road in the Manassas area on Thursday afternoon.
An employee reported to police that a man entered the store and walked behind the counter at 3 p.m. The robber brandished a knife and demanded money from the register before fleeing. No injuries were reported and an undisclosed amount of money was reported missing.
A police K-9 and Fairfax police helicopter helped in a search for the robber, who wasn't found.
The robber was Hispanic about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 150 pounds, with a teardrop tattoo near his left eye.
