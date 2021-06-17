Police are searching for a man who sexually assaulted an employee at a Woodbridge Walgreens on May 29. The victim reported the crime to police this week.
The employee, a 55-year-old woman, told police she was working in the store at 14095 Jefferson Davis Highway about 7:20 p.m. when a stranger approached her from behind.
The man then inappropriately touched the victim as she was turned away, said Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok. The victim confronted the man, who then left the business.
No injuries were reported.
Video surveillance obtained from the business showed the suspect entering the store before the incident.
The man was described as Hispanic, 20 to 29 years old, 5’7”, 160 to 170 pounds with a medium build, brown eyes, and dark curly hair. He was last seen wearing a green hooded jacket, blue jeans, tan-colored shoes, and black face mask.
