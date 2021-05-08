Fairfax County police continue to investigate a fatal shooting Friday morning in the 4300 block of Chantilly Shopping Center Drive.
Officers responded for the report of a man lying in the parking lot around 4:41 a.m. and found Brian Constanza-Campos, 26, of Herndon, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to his upper body. Rescue personnel pronounced him deceased at the scene, Fairfax police said in a news release.
Detectives continue to piece together evidence as they work to determine what led to this shooting. Several cartridge cases were discovered at the scene and other evidence is being processed. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the manner and cause of death.
Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or may have seen someone leave the scene is asked to call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 2. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477).
