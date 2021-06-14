A man suffered non-life threatening injuries in a Saturday morning shooting at the intersection of Georgetown Road and U.S. 1.
The 19-year-old victim told police he was stopped at the intersection about 5:15 a.m. when a man he doesn't know approached his car and knocked on the window. The man demanded the victim get out of the car, but the victim instead began to drive away, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
As he did, the suspect fired a round striking the victim, who drove to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Carr said.
The only suspect description was a male, possibly wearing a gray sweatshirt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.