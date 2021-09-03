Police are investigating a Thursday night shooting that left a 24-year-old man injured in the Riverside Station Apartments in Woodbridge.
Officers were called to the 14000 block of Big Crest Lane at 10:43 p.m. to investigate initial reports of a fight. While responding, they received additional information that shots were fired.
When officers arrived, they located a 24-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
Officers rendered immediate first aid to the man before rescue workers arrived and took him to an area hospital for further treatment. The man’s injuries are believed to be non-life threatening, Perok said.
The preliminary investigation revealed that an altercation took place in the parking lot of the complex between a group of individuals. During the encounter, shots were fired before the group dispersed.
A police K-9 responded to search for other parties involved. The incident does not appear to be random, Perok said.
The investigation continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.