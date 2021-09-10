Prince William County police say a man was seriously injured in a Friday afternoon shooting outside Manassas.
The shooting happened after 1 p.m. in the 10600 block of Blendia Lane off Ashton Avenue.
Police say one suspect is in custody and the victim was flown by helicopter to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police say "there is no active threat to the public."
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.