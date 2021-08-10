A man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg when shots were fired during a fight in Marumsco Plaza in Woodbridge early Sunday.
Police were called to investigate the shooting at 3:30 a.m. after the 21-year-old victim’s friends took him to the hospital. The man and two friends told officers they were in the parking lot of the Palace nightclub when a fight ensued and shots were fired around 2:30 a.m., Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said in a news release.
Officers checked the parking lot and located a shell casing near the entrance to the lot. Security at the establishment also reported that gunshots were heard around closing. Police were not contacted by the club or anyone in the parking lot at that time.
Perok said the victim was not involved in the altercation.
