Police are searching for suspects in a Monday night shooting in Woodbridge that left one man seriously injured.
Police say the shooting happened in the 2200 block of Prince Anne Lane. The victim was flown by helicopter to a nearby trauma center.
An initial lookout said the suspects may have fled in a dark green Toyota RAV4. Expect heavy police presence in the area.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
