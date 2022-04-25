A 25-year-old man suffered a stab wound April 23 in what appears to be a random attack in Old Town Manassas.
The victim was walking in the 9400 block of West Street about 11:45 p.m. when he was assaulted by four men with scarves or masks over their faces, Manassas police said in a news release.
The victim’s mother told InsideNoVa her son had called her to pick him up after work and dinner at a nearby restaurant. She was waiting for him at the nearby train station when the assault occurred.
The victim was flown by helicopter to Inova Fairfax Hospital, where he remained Monday with injuries including a collapsed lung and a “shoe print on his forehead,” his mother said.
Police said the four assailants were black or Hispanic and fled prior to officers arriving.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call city police at 703-257-8000.
