The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing that occurred shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday morning outside a Sterling restaurant. The stabbing does not appear random.
Deputies were called to the 150 block of Enterprise Street after staff at Tommy’s Place II reported a fight in the parking lot. One victim approached the staff and was suffering a stab wound, the sheriff's office said in a news release. The suspects fled the area.
The victim reported he was assaulted by two males, one of whom stabbed him. Both suspects are described as Hispanic males.
The victim remains hospitalized at a local hospital in stable condition.
Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are working to identify the suspects involved in the assault and are asking any witnesses to the stabbing to contact Detective R. Reed of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021.
