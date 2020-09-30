A 23-year-old man suffered significant injuries when someone fired shots into a home on Greenacre Drive in Woodbridge, striking him through a basement window.
Police were called to the area off Horner Road at 8:30 p.m. after residents heard gunshots and reported seeing a white BMW sedan speeding away, Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr said.
They arrived to find the victim suffering a gunshot wound and rendered first aid. The man was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, Carr said.
Police believe rounds were fired into the home through a basement window, striking the man.
Officers and a police K-9 searched the area for possible suspects, who were not located. The incident does not appear to be random, Carr said.
No additional injuries or property damage were reported. The investigation continues.
