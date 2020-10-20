Manassas police say a man who ran into traffic at Grant Avenue an Bartow Street Friday evening was struck by a car and suffered life-threatening injuries.
Police were called to investigate at 7:36 p.m., and the victim was flown by helicopter to an area trauma center.
Witnesses told officers that the man ran into oncoming traffic.
The investigation continues.
