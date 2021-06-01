Police are looking for a man who threatened fellow motorists with a machete Saturday in a road-rage incident on U.S. 1 in Triangle.
It started about 3:40 p.m. at the intersection with Squire Lane as the victims, a 29-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, were traveling south on U.S. 1. A black Nissan Sentra passed them very closely before continuing to weave between lanes of travel, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
As both vehicles approached the intersection, they stopped next to each other at the traffic signal. The Sentra driver engaged the victims in a verbal altercation before getting out of his vehicle and brandishing the machete, Carr said.
When the victims said they were calling police, the man got back in his car and fled the area.
"The victims initially followed the suspect however, when the suspect parked his vehicle and brandished the machete a second time and the victims left the area," Carr said.
The driver was described as white, between 40 and 50 years old, about 6 foot 2 and 200 pounds with short hair. He appeared appeared unshaven and was last seen wearing a black windbreaker-style jacket.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.
