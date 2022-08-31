Police are looking for a man accused of burning a 23-year-old woman he knows with a cigarette and spraying her with pepper spray after grabbing her 3-year-old son at a Manassas-area playground Tuesday night.
The victim got into an argument with the suspect , identified as Abraham Cinto Jr., in the 8300 block of Barrett Drive about 9:10 p.m., Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said. He first took her property, then took the boy without permission and began to walk away.
"The victim attempted multiple times to get her child from the accused and each time she was physically prevented," Carr said. "During the attempts, the accused burned the victim with a cigarette, sprayed her with pepper spray and grabbed her by the neck before the victim separated from the accused and contacted the police."
While responding, officers were informed a family member of the victim had found Cinto and the boy at the playground and took the child from him.
Cinto fled before police arrived.
The victim reported minor injuries and the boy was not physically harmed. He was returned to his mother's custody.
Police have obtained warrants charging 27-year-old Cinto with abduction, assault with a caustic substance, assault and battery and petty larceny, Carr said. Attempts to located him have been unsuccessful.
Cinto, of no fixed address, is Hispanic, 5’4” and 171 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
(1) comment
Well well now! Just another display of cultural diversity! Wait, maybe the woman was identifying as an ashtray that day!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.