Police are searching for a 32-year-old man accused of exposing himself at a beauty salon in Woodbridge.
At 1:17 p.m. Friday, police were called to Zainie Threading Design Beauty Salon at 14810 Build America Drive where employees reported a man walked in and exposed himself.
The employees ran out of the business and contacted the police while the suspect ran away, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
Police later obtained warrants charging Rodney Kayne Byrne, 32, of no fixed address, with indecent exposure, Carr said. Attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful.
Byrne is white, about 6 foot 3 and 150 pounds with short blond hair, blue eyes, and a full beard.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police.
(1) comment
The culture of sexual deviance in Republican-led states continues…..
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.