An Ashburn man facing multiple charges in Loudoun County was apprehended Tuesday in New Jersey after fleeing the area, authorities said.
Angad S. Sivia, 30, of Leesburg was taken into custody by members of the U.S. Marshals Service in Iselin, New Jersey, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Sivia was wanted in Loudoun County on charges of two counts of discharging a firearm at an occupied dwelling, attempted malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony after gunshots were fired at an Ashburn apartment May 31.
Deputies initially responded to the 21700 block of Omeara Terrace around 3 a.m. last Tuesday, for a report of gunfire. On the scene, deputies discovered that an apartment had been struck by gunfire. There were no injuries reported.
During the course of the investigation, it was determined the suspect was in an altercation with residents at the apartment which led to the incident, the release said.
Sivia is being held at the Ocean County Jail in Toms River, N.J. on a fugitive of justice warrant pending an extradition hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.