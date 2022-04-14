A man wanted in Prince William and Fairfax counties was arrested Wednesday after causing and fleeing the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Fauquier, authorities say.
The crash happened along the 6800 block of John Marshall Highway west of The Plains.
The person who reportedly caused the crash, Otis Allen, 52, was apprehended by the Fauquier County Sheriff’s with the assistance of the Virginia State Police K-9 unit and Fairfax Aviation unit after he fled the scene on foot.
Allen has been charged with three counts of malicious bodily injury, according to the sheriff's office. Authorities say he was wanted in three Virginia counties, including Prince William, Warren and Fairfax for robbery, reckless driving, alluding and failing to appear in court.
After being apprehended, Allen was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries.
Allen is being held at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.