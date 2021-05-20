Police are searching for a man who robbed the California Chicken Wings at 8124 Sudley Road on Wednesday night.
About 9:15 p.m., an employee reported that an unknown man brandished a knife and demanded money from the registers. He fled the business on foot and the employee contacted the police, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said. No injuries were reported.
A police K-9 searched the area for the suspect who was not located. An undisclosed amount of money was reported missing.
The suspect was described as a black male, between 25-30 years of age, approximately 6’00”, 275lbs., with afro-style black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue surgical-style mask, a red shirt, black pants, and dark colored shoes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.